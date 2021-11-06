Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Golden Entertainment, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:GDEN)

Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) – Investment analysts at B. Riley increased their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Golden Entertainment in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley analyst D. Bain now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.89 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.73. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock.

Get Golden Entertainment alerts:

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.21. Golden Entertainment had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 55.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Golden Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Golden Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.40.

Shares of NASDAQ GDEN opened at $51.69 on Friday. Golden Entertainment has a 52 week low of $14.62 and a 52 week high of $54.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 2.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDEN. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Golden Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Golden Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Golden Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Golden Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $88,000. 56.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Golden Entertainment news, SVP Blake L. Sartini II sold 9,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total value of $483,236.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 167,490 shares in the company, valued at $8,803,274.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Stephen Arcana sold 18,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total value of $992,274.14. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 260,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,806,547.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,580 shares of company stock worth $2,863,363. Company insiders own 41.10% of the company’s stock.

About Golden Entertainment

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Golden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.