Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for Pulmonx Co. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:LUNG)

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) – Analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Pulmonx in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst J. Bednar anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Pulmonx’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS.

Get Pulmonx alerts:

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09. Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 20.18% and a negative net margin of 98.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.37) EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Pulmonx from $65.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pulmonx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Pulmonx from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.25.

Pulmonx stock opened at $45.10 on Thursday. Pulmonx has a 1-year low of $35.81 and a 1-year high of $69.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 14.28 and a quick ratio of 13.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion and a PE ratio of -36.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LUNG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Pulmonx by 153.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,323,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,718 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Pulmonx by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,959,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,446,000 after purchasing an additional 767,343 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pulmonx by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,888,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,311,000 after purchasing an additional 746,635 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Pulmonx by 125.3% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,065,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,988,000 after purchasing an additional 592,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its holdings in Pulmonx by 102.2% in the 1st quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 937,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,860,000 after purchasing an additional 473,521 shares in the last quarter. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $993,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total value of $276,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,730 shares of company stock worth $4,760,107 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

About Pulmonx

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

Recommended Story: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Pulmonx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmonx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.