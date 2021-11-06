Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Horizons Enhanced Income Equity ETF Common Cut by Analyst (TSE:HEX)

Horizons Enhanced Income Equity ETF Common (TSE:HEX) – Oppenheimer cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Horizons Enhanced Income Equity ETF Common in a report issued on Tuesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.07). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Horizons Enhanced Income Equity ETF Common’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.34) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS.

Separately, Atb Cap Markets reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Horizons Enhanced Income Equity ETF Common in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

TSE HEX opened at C$7.09 on Friday. Horizons Enhanced Income Equity ETF Common has a fifty-two week low of C$5.37 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$6.88 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.73.

