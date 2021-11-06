Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Lowered by Analyst

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) – Stock analysts at William Blair lowered their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Emerson Electric in a report issued on Thursday, November 4th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.02 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.03. William Blair also issued estimates for Emerson Electric’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.92 EPS.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

EMR has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.04.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $97.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.28. Emerson Electric has a 12 month low of $69.56 and a 12 month high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 13.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.38%.

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total transaction of $1,300,548.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,367.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,375,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,026,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $772,442,000 after buying an additional 806,296 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 110.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,528,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,710,000 after buying an additional 803,609 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,763,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,365,000 after purchasing an additional 721,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 274.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 793,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,413,000 after purchasing an additional 582,167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

Read More: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.