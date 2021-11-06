Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Activision Blizzard, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Activision Blizzard in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp analyst T. Parker now expects that the company will earn $0.78 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.81. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Activision Blizzard’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Activision Blizzard from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $104.53 to $114.24 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $125.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. MKM Partners downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $107.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.76.

ATVI stock opened at $67.83 on Friday. Activision Blizzard has a twelve month low of $64.55 and a twelve month high of $104.53. The company has a market cap of $52.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.24. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 29.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 20,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Cpwm LLC lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 3.9% during the first quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 3,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $81.93 per share, for a total transaction of $323,623.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.