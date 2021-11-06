Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Pyxis Oncology’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($4.11) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.39) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.37) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.76) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.83) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on PYXS. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a report on Tuesday. They set a neutral rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.00.

Pyxis Oncology stock opened at $12.08 on Tuesday. Pyxis Oncology has a 52-week low of $10.89 and a 52-week high of $19.00.

Pyxis Oncology Inc is a preclinical oncology company. It focused on developing an arsenal of next-generation therapeutics to target difficult-to-treat cancers. The company’s product pipeline includes antibody drug conjugate and monoclonal antibody. Pyxis Oncology Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

