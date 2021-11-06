Pyxis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:PYXS) to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($3.08) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Pyxis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:PYXS) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Pyxis Oncology in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 2nd. William Blair analyst R. Prasad anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($3.08) per share for the year. William Blair currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Pyxis Oncology’s FY2022 earnings at ($2.69) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.85) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.38) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.62) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYXS opened at $12.08 on Thursday. Pyxis Oncology has a 12-month low of $10.89 and a 12-month high of $19.00.

Pyxis Oncology Company Profile

Pyxis Oncology Inc is a preclinical oncology company. It focused on developing an arsenal of next-generation therapeutics to target difficult-to-treat cancers. The company’s product pipeline includes antibody drug conjugate and monoclonal antibody. Pyxis Oncology Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

