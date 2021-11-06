Pundi X[new] Trading 6.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (PUNDIX)

Pundi X[new] (CURRENCY:PUNDIX) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 6th. One Pundi X[new] coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.57 or 0.00002562 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pundi X[new] has a market cap of $407.12 million and $37.92 million worth of Pundi X[new] was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Pundi X[new] has traded up 6.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pundi X[new] Profile

Pundi X[new]’s total supply is 258,491,637 coins. Pundi X[new]’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (PUNDIX) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Pundi X[new]

