Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Takes Position in Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 70,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,875,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.14% of Domtar as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Domtar by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 81,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,422,000 after purchasing an additional 29,550 shares in the last quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd purchased a new stake in Domtar during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,237,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Domtar during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,375,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Domtar by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,746,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,987,000 after purchasing an additional 35,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Domtar during the 2nd quarter worth about $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on UFS. Zacks Investment Research cut Domtar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut Domtar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $55.50 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.50.

Domtar stock opened at $54.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -21.28 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.76. Domtar Co. has a one year low of $25.60 and a one year high of $55.49.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Domtar had a positive return on equity of 4.75% and a negative net margin of 3.58%. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Domtar Co. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Domtar

Domtar Corp. engages in the design, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of fiber-based products, which includes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products. It operates through the Pulp and Paper segment, which involved in the design, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of communication, specialty and packaging papers, as well as softwood, fluff, and hardwood market pulp.

