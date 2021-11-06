Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases 25,500 Shares of Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 212.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,500 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Magellan Health were worth $3,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MGLN. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Magellan Health by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 147,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,750,000 after acquiring an additional 52,786 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Magellan Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Magellan Health by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,219 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in shares of Magellan Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,228,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Magellan Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magellan Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of Magellan Health stock opened at $94.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Magellan Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.04 and a 12-month high of $99.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.16 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.47.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.84). Magellan Health had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 1.69%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Magellan Health, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magellan Health Company Profile

Magellan Health, Inc engages in the business of healthcare management. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Pharmacy Management and Corporate. The Healthcare segment includes the Behavioral & Specialty Health reporting unit, which provides carve-out management services for behavioral health, employee assistance plans, and other areas of specialty healthcare.

