Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $3.41 Million Stock Position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 7.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,271 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,754 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $3,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 4.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,782,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,112,000 after purchasing an additional 450,307 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,335,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,025,000 after purchasing an additional 199,034 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 9.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,406,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,483,000 after purchasing an additional 380,515 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 23.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,756,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,998,000 after purchasing an additional 526,153 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 9.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,308,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,881,000 after purchasing an additional 205,971 shares during the period.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

ACHC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.79.

NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $64.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.87 and its 200-day moving average is $62.61. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.04 and a 1-year high of $68.65.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72. The company had revenue of $587.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.42 million. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 12.14% and a negative net margin of 29.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

Featured Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.