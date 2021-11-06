Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Boosts Holdings in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,569 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,881 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.06% of CDK Global worth $3,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 1.5% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,722 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 0.5% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 48,289 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,399,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 5.7% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,508 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 4.0% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,878 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 17.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,758 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

In other CDK Global news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,447 shares of CDK Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.96, for a total transaction of $62,163.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDK stock opened at $43.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. CDK Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.78 and a fifty-two week high of $55.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.63.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.10. CDK Global had a net margin of 61.80% and a return on equity of 119.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.02%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CDK shares. TheStreet cut shares of CDK Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of CDK Global from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.20.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries. The firm focuses on providing a suite of subscription-based software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in North America.

