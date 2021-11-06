Prysmian S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Prysmian S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.12.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $18.12 price objective on Prysmian and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Prysmian in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Prysmian in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

PRYMY stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.50. The stock had a trading volume of 21,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,646. Prysmian has a twelve month low of $14.52 and a twelve month high of $19.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.87.

Prysmian SpA engages in the development, design, manufacturing, supply, and installation of cables. It operates through the following segments: Energy, Projects, and Telecom. The Energy segment involves in the provision of trade and installers, power distribution and overhead lines, specialties and OEM, elevators, automotive, network components, core oil and gas and DHT, and sales of residual products.

