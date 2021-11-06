Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 35,434 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 679,249 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 35,434 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.11% of Marathon Petroleum worth $41,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 69,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 11,695 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 322,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,499,000 after purchasing an additional 22,984 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $208,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 13.7% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 42,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after buying an additional 5,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 8.2% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 377,863 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,830,000 after buying an additional 28,684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

MPC stock opened at $65.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.00 billion, a PE ratio of 4.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.10. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $31.29 and a one year high of $68.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 0.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.00) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 16.56%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MPC shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Marathon Petroleum from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.75.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

