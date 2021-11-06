Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 169,490 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 253,142 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 169,490 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $42,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PPG. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 199.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 94.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 408 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 412 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 78.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $163.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.34. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.10 and a 52-week high of $182.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $154.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.34. The stock has a market cap of $38.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.15.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.40%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PPG. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $163.36 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Susquehanna raised shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.33.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

