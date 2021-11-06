Prudential Financial Inc. Has $32.29 Million Stock Holdings in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 196.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 403,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 267,716 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $32,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLG. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 14,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 16,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 3,229 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total transaction of $215,858.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLG stock opened at $75.71 on Friday. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 52-week low of $42.94 and a 52-week high of $85.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.72 and a 200-day moving average of $74.50.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $4.17. The business had revenue of $205.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.04 million. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 75.99% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.3033 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.20%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of SL Green Realty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.67.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

