Prudential Financial Inc. Cuts Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 60.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 409,987 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 637,733 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.11% of D.R. Horton worth $37,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.2% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 518,826 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,886,000 after purchasing an additional 6,388 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 94.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,591,112 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $234,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,532 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 18.5% during the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,486 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 12.6% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,161 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 3.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 47,027 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $94.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.82.

Shares of DHI stock opened at $92.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 6.03. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $64.32 and a one year high of $106.89. The firm has a market cap of $33.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.63.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

