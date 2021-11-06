Prudential Financial Inc. Buys 32,231 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 19.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 198,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,231 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.11% of American Water Works worth $30,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AWK. 55I LLC boosted its position in American Water Works by 1.0% during the second quarter. 55I LLC now owns 5,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 0.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 1.6% in the second quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 3.5% in the second quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 2,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 4.7% in the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. 82.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $169.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $30.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.18, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.27. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.01 and a 12 month high of $189.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $176.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.49.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 19.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 57.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $191.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Argus raised shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. HSBC cut shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $159.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.88.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

