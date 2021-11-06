Prudential Financial Inc. Acquires 1,675,158 Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) by 2,372.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,745,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,675,158 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $35,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PK. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 2,404.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Securities upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Truist upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.89.

Park Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $21.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 2.08. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.21 and a 12 month high of $24.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.85.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.37). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 16.74% and a negative net margin of 114.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.63) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas D. Eckert bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.73 per share, for a total transaction of $177,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Geoffrey Garrett sold 3,898 shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total value of $75,192.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

