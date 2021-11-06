Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $20.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.90% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Provident Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company of The Provident Bank. Its products and services consists of demand deposits, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial checking, NOW, money market accounts, commercial real estate loans, multi-family residential real estate loans, commercial business loans, construction and land development loans, one-to four-family residential loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, consumer loans, debit cards and overdraft options. The company operates primarily in Amesbury and Newburyport, Massachusetts and Portsmouth, Exeter and Seabrook, New Hampshire. Provident Bancorp, Inc. is based in Amesbury, United States. “

Get Provident Bancorp alerts:

PVBC opened at $19.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.29. Provident Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.83 and a twelve month high of $19.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 1.14.

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. On average, equities analysts predict that Provident Bancorp will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVBC. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Provident Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,619,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in Provident Bancorp by 65.2% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 232,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after buying an additional 91,900 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Provident Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,198,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Provident Bancorp by 6.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 775,612 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,650,000 after buying an additional 48,196 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Provident Bancorp by 123.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 65,007 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 35,940 shares during the period. 42.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Provident Bancorp Company Profile

Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

Read More: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Provident Bancorp (PVBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.