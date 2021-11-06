Provident Acquisition (NASDAQ:PAQC) Issues Earnings Results

Provident Acquisition (NASDAQ:PAQC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports.

NASDAQ:PAQC opened at $9.78 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.71. Provident Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.52 and a 1 year high of $10.37.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Provident Acquisition during the first quarter worth $25,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of Provident Acquisition during the first quarter worth $34,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Provident Acquisition during the first quarter worth $98,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Provident Acquisition by 38.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 13,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Provident Acquisition by 98.3% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 29,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 14,484 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

Provident Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

