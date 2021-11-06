Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.58% and a negative net margin of 299.39%.

Shares of NASDAQ PTGX traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.74. 526,745 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 842,877. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.57 and a beta of 2.24. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $12.80 and a 52-week high of $50.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.29.

In related news, insider David Y. Liu sold 14,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total transaction of $702,889.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Protagonist Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) by 1,378.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,107 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.15% of Protagonist Therapeutics worth $3,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Protagonist Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 20th. Northland Securities raised Protagonist Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.89.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

