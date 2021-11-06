Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.58% and a negative net margin of 299.39%.
Shares of NASDAQ PTGX traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.74. 526,745 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 842,877. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.57 and a beta of 2.24. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $12.80 and a 52-week high of $50.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.29.
In related news, insider David Y. Liu sold 14,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total transaction of $702,889.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Protagonist Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 20th. Northland Securities raised Protagonist Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.89.
Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile
Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.
