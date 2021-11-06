ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) Sets New 1-Year High at $140.87

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $140.87 and last traded at $140.79, with a volume of 25615 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $140.24.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.76.

Get ProShares Ultra S&P500 alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 20.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the second quarter worth approximately $87,000.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.