Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) Price Target Raised to $113.00

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $111.00 to $113.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Procore Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Procore Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procore Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $108.57.

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ PCOR opened at $94.24 on Friday. Procore Technologies has a 1 year low of $78.96 and a 1 year high of $108.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $131.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.36 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Procore Technologies will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Patricia L. Wadors sold 568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $49,552.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 1,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $139,496.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,611,855.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,525 shares of company stock valued at $3,186,441 over the last quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCOR. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Procore Technologies in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Procore Technologies in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Procore Technologies in the second quarter worth about $43,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Procore Technologies in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. 78.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products. The company enables stakeholders in the construction industry, such as owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, architects, and engineers, to collaborate on construction projects.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.