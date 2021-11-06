Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 730,355 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 827,934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 730,355 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $505,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 0.8% in the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 1,829 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 5.5% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 290 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 6.8% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 1.6% in the second quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 712 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.54, for a total transaction of $3,557,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,700,121.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ALGN shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens upgraded shares of Align Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $715.00 to $732.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Align Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $723.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $687.19 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $439.71 and a fifty-two week high of $737.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $668.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $639.26. The firm has a market cap of $54.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.57.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.27. Align Technology had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

