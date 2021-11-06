Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $489.45 Million Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,029,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 744,100 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 5.32% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $489,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.9% in the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 15,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.9% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.8% in the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 6,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NBIX. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $132.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.29.

Shares of NBIX opened at $93.21 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 4.45. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.77 and a 52 week high of $120.27.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.02 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 41.59% and a return on equity of 35.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.62) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Dimitri E. Grigoriadis sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total value of $838,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $525,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,615 shares of company stock valued at $1,968,569 in the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

