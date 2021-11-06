Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Cuts Position in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,825,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 372,503 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.18% of TreeHouse Foods worth $437,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THS. Jana Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 104.2% during the first quarter. Jana Partners LLC now owns 4,152,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,948,000 after buying an additional 2,118,801 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 1,614.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,755,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,160,000 after buying an additional 1,653,175 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 27.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,199,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,021,000 after buying an additional 1,329,826 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 152.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,633,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,725,000 after buying an additional 985,225 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 28.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,651,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,531,000 after buying an additional 363,760 shares during the period.

THS stock opened at $35.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.94, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.50. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.33 and a twelve month high of $55.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 1.32%. Research analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on THS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on TreeHouse Foods from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TreeHouse Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.83.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

