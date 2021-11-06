Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Hits New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as C$136.02 and last traded at C$136.66, with a volume of 20368 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$134.60.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.635 dividend. This represents a $2.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is a boost from Premium Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Premium Brands’s payout ratio is currently 100.47%.

PBH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Premium Brands from C$123.00 to C$126.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Premium Brands from C$148.00 to C$155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$127.00 target price on shares of Premium Brands in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Premium Brands from C$150.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Premium Brands from C$149.00 to C$156.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$145.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.41, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$133.49 and a 200-day moving average of C$127.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.00.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.00 by C$0.23. The business had revenue of C$1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.18 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Premium Brands Holdings Co. will post 5.5999999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Premium Brands (TSE:PBH)

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

