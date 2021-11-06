Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Given New C$155.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) had its price objective upped by National Bank Financial to C$155.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Premium Brands’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Premium Brands from C$123.00 to C$126.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares increased their price target on Premium Brands from C$148.00 to C$155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC reissued a neutral rating and set a C$127.00 price target on shares of Premium Brands in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TD Securities increased their price target on Premium Brands from C$150.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Premium Brands from C$149.00 to C$156.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Premium Brands currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$145.14.

PBH stock opened at C$136.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$133.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$127.88. Premium Brands has a twelve month low of C$94.56 and a twelve month high of C$137.00. The firm has a market cap of C$5.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.00.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.00 by C$0.23. The business had revenue of C$1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.18 billion. Research analysts expect that Premium Brands will post 5.5999999 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.635 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. This is an increase from Premium Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Premium Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.47%.

Premium Brands Company Profile

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

