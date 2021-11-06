Preferred Apartment Communities (APTS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 8th. Analysts expect Preferred Apartment Communities to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.13. Preferred Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 0.90% and a net margin of 2.73%. On average, analysts expect Preferred Apartment Communities to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE APTS opened at $13.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $689.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.41, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.11. Preferred Apartment Communities has a one year low of $5.34 and a one year high of $13.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.27 and its 200-day moving average is $11.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Preferred Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 65.42%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Jonestrading lifted their price objective on Preferred Apartment Communities from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Preferred Apartment Communities from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.63.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Preferred Apartment Communities stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) by 90.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 248,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 118,118 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.47% of Preferred Apartment Communities worth $2,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

Preferred Apartment Communities Company Profile

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc engages in the acquisition and operation of multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily Communities, Financing, New Market Properties, Preferred Office Properties, and Others.

