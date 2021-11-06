Postal Realty Trust (PSTL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Postal Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.84% and a net margin of 3.87%. On average, analysts expect Postal Realty Trust to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE PSTL opened at $20.11 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 287.29 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Postal Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $14.20 and a 1-year high of $21.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. This is a boost from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Postal Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.00%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PSTL. Zacks Investment Research cut Postal Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Colliers Securities began coverage on Postal Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Postal Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Postal Realty Trust stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) by 1,909.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,491 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,526 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.29% of Postal Realty Trust worth $721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Postal Realty Trust Company Profile

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

