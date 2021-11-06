PolkaDomain (NAME) Price Hits $1.01 on Major Exchanges

PolkaDomain (CURRENCY:NAME) traded down 30.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. One PolkaDomain coin can now be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00001657 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PolkaDomain has traded up 265.7% against the U.S. dollar. PolkaDomain has a total market capitalization of $3.13 million and approximately $248,314.00 worth of PolkaDomain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.73 or 0.00083286 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.58 or 0.00079759 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61.21 or 0.00100489 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,435.07 or 0.07281688 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61,027.53 or 1.00197620 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00022440 BTC.

PolkaDomain Coin Profile

PolkaDomain’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,105,849 coins. PolkaDomain’s official Twitter account is @polkadomain

Buying and Selling PolkaDomain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaDomain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolkaDomain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PolkaDomain using one of the exchanges listed above.

