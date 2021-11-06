Polaris (NYSE:PII) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Polaris (NYSE:PII) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.000-$9.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.15 billion-$8.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.51 billion.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Polaris from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Polaris from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Polaris from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Polaris from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Polaris from $158.00 to $148.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Polaris has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $143.60.

Shares of PII stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $123.68. 532,381 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 769,538. The firm has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.82. Polaris has a 52 week low of $89.12 and a 52 week high of $147.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 57.18%. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Polaris will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Polaris’s payout ratio is 32.56%.

In other Polaris news, insider Jacob Vogel sold 1,298 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $168,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kevin M. Farr sold 10,169 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.27, for a total transaction of $1,172,180.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Polaris stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 64.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 553,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 216,942 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.91% of Polaris worth $75,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

