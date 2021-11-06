Point72 Asset Management L.P. Invests $444,000 in Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 16,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Guess? by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Guess? by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 28,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Guess? by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Guess? in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Guess? by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Guess? alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GES shares. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Guess? from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Guess? from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of Guess? stock opened at $22.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.41. Guess?, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.30 and a 52-week high of $31.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.26. Guess? had a return on equity of 34.26% and a net margin of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $628.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Guess?, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Guess? announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.51%.

About Guess?

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

Featured Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES).

Receive News & Ratings for Guess? Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess? and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.