Point72 Asset Management L.P. Invests $131,000 in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caleres by 118.6% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,652 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Caleres in the second quarter valued at $116,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Caleres by 785.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,384 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Caleres in the first quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caleres in the second quarter valued at $206,000. 83.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CAL stock opened at $26.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.56. Caleres, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.16 and a 12-month high of $29.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 2.59.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.65. Caleres had a positive return on equity of 38.49% and a negative net margin of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $675.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.57) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Caleres, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -46.67%.

In other Caleres news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $495,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 17,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total value of $457,524.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,706 shares of company stock worth $1,558,056. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CAL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Caleres from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Caleres from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.

About Caleres

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

