PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) Holdings Cut by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its stake in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,730 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carlson Capital L P lifted its position in PNM Resources by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 1,102,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,754,000 after buying an additional 461,954 shares in the last quarter. DLD Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of PNM Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,781,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 197,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,640,000 after purchasing an additional 23,780 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 17,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 439,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,446,000 after purchasing an additional 14,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

PNM Resources stock opened at $48.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.93 and a 1-year high of $50.11.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.17. PNM Resources had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $554.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. PNM Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.3275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This is a positive change from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.46%.

Separately, Argus downgraded shares of PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PNM Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM).

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.