Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Now Covered by Analysts at Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Equities research analysts at Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the electronics maker’s stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 30.31% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PLUG. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Plug Power in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.54 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Plug Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Plug Power from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Plug Power from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Plug Power currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.98.

Get Plug Power alerts:

NASDAQ PLUG opened at $38.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 18.94 and a current ratio of 19.78. Plug Power has a 52 week low of $17.76 and a 52 week high of $75.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.54 and a 200-day moving average of $28.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.08 and a beta of 1.50.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $124.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.11 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Plug Power will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLUG. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 8,331 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Plug Power during the first quarter worth about $325,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Plug Power during the first quarter worth about $1,358,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Plug Power by 2.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 376,826 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,520,000 after acquiring an additional 8,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Plug Power during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 47.63% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

Read More: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.