Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $635.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.97 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of Playtika stock traded up $0.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,085,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,300,447. Playtika has a 52-week low of $20.88 and a 52-week high of $36.06. The company has a market cap of $9.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.81.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Playtika stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) by 324.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,661 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 112,108 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Playtika were worth $3,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.
About Playtika
Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.
