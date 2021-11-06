Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Playtika Holding Corporation develops mobile games. It owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. Playtika Holding Corporation is based in Herzliya Pituarch, Israel. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on PLTK. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Playtika from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Playtika in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Playtika from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on Playtika from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLTK opened at $23.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.26 and a 200-day moving average of $25.81. Playtika has a one year low of $20.88 and a one year high of $36.06.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $635.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.97 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Playtika will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Playtika by 8.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Playtika by 2.2% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 82,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in shares of Playtika by 21.3% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 12,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Playtika by 3.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Playtika by 30.3% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

About Playtika

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

