Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,454 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 64.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 165,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 64,972 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 136,263.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 145,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 145,802 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 69.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 879,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,417,000 after acquiring an additional 360,320 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 76.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 247,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 106,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,634,000. 75.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total value of $288,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ryan Paul Hymel sold 7,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.91, for a total transaction of $69,836.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 119,433 shares of company stock worth $917,897. Insiders own 6.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PLYA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Playa Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.67.

PLYA opened at $8.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 2.03. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $3.86 and a 52-week high of $9.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.47.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 76.24% and a negative return on equity of 31.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.57) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV operates hotels and resorts. It engages in the ownership, operation, and development of all-inclusive resorts in beachfront location destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen an All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos, Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Dunn’s River Beach Resort, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, Jewel Runaway Bay Beach & Golf Resort, Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Family Resort and Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Adult Resort.

