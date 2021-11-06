Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Stock Position Decreased by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 143,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,233 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.17% of Planet Fitness worth $10,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PLNT. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the 1st quarter worth about $414,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the 1st quarter valued at about $394,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the 1st quarter valued at about $528,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 32,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 4,220 shares during the last quarter. 97.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PLNT opened at $95.73 on Friday. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.05 and a 1-year high of $99.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 308.81 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.13 and its 200-day moving average is $77.87.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $154.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. Planet Fitness’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Fitzgerald III bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.29 per share, for a total transaction of $69,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $567,762.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 48,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total value of $3,867,181.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Planet Fitness from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Planet Fitness currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.36.

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

