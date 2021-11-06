Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Plains GP Holdings, L.P. operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is involved in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil and refined products. It also focuses on the processing, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids, including ethane and natural gasoline products, as well as propane and butane products. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. is based in Houston, Texas. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America began coverage on Plains GP in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. Seaport Research Partners downgraded Plains GP from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Plains GP from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Plains GP from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.86.

NYSE:PAGP opened at $11.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.80. Plains GP has a 52-week low of $6.70 and a 52-week high of $12.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.09 and a beta of 2.08.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.29). Plains GP had a negative return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Plains GP will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.24%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in Plains GP by 9,023.6% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 13,244,281 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $124,496,000 after purchasing an additional 13,099,116 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc increased its holdings in Plains GP by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 9,409,017 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $112,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,705 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. increased its holdings in Plains GP by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 8,256,312 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $77,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,335 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Plains GP by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,891,813 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $94,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Plains GP by 2,156.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,612,786 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $90,897,000 after purchasing an additional 7,275,478 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.57% of the company’s stock.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

