Piper Sandler Weighs in on MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MOFG)

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.73. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for MidWestOne Financial Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.42 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.49 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered MidWestOne Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Shares of NASDAQ:MOFG opened at $34.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $543.88 million, a PE ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.00. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $34.65.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. MidWestOne Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 32.62%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MOFG. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 13.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 105,150.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 4,206 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 84.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in MidWestOne Financial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV purchased a new position in MidWestOne Financial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.97%.

MidWestOne Financial Group Company Profile

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which focuses on delivering relationship-based business and personal banking products and services through its bank subsidiary, MidWestOne Bank. The Bank provides commercial loans, real estate loans, agricultural loans, credit card loans, and consumer loans.

