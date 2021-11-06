Piper Sandler Weighs in on Heritage Financial Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HFWA)

Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Heritage Financial in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.45 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.48. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Heritage Financial’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

Heritage Financial stock opened at $25.74 on Thursday. Heritage Financial has a fifty-two week low of $20.05 and a fifty-two week high of $30.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $925.89 million, a P/E ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.73.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 40.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd. This is an increase from Heritage Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.12%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Heritage Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Heritage Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $182,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Heritage Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Heritage Financial by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Heritage Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,000. 79.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heritage Financial Company Profile

Heritage Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which engages in the business of planning, directing, and coordinating the business activities of wholly owned subsidiary Heritage Bank. It includes commercial lending and deposit relationships with small and medium businesses and their owners in market areas, and attracting deposits from the general public.

