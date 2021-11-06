Piper Sandler Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Brinker International in a report released on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $1.17 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.23. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Brinker International’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.63 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EAT. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Brinker International from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Brinker International from $69.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Brinker International from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Brinker International from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.25.

Shares of NYSE EAT opened at $44.65 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.70. Brinker International has a 52 week low of $40.50 and a 52 week high of $78.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 2.62.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 36.28% and a net margin of 3.94%. The company had revenue of $859.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $925.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Brinker International’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Brinker International by 461.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,347,280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $117,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928,850 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 5,912.8% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,094,324 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,124 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Brinker International by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,197,763 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $135,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,644 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Brinker International by 109.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,748,552 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $108,148,000 after buying an additional 914,746 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Brinker International in the 2nd quarter worth $48,204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total transaction of $330,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 1,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total value of $76,426.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

