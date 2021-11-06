Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) General Counsel John W. Geelan Sells 2,500 Shares

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) General Counsel John W. Geelan sold 2,500 shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.41, for a total transaction of $448,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of PIPR stock opened at $179.13 on Friday. Piper Sandler Companies has a 12 month low of $83.70 and a 12 month high of $181.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $149.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.15.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $445.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.64 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 33.27% and a net margin of 11.55%. Piper Sandler Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Piper Sandler Companies will post 19.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.96%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,523,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,955,000 after buying an additional 46,961 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,770,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,417,000 after purchasing an additional 40,063 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 537,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,620,000 after purchasing an additional 25,007 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 430,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,793,000 after purchasing an additional 59,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 320,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,576,000 after purchasing an additional 25,545 shares during the last quarter. 64.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PIPR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $172.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Thursday, September 16th.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

Piper Sandler Cos. engages in the provision of investment banking and institutional securities services. It offers financial advisory services, equity and debt capital markets products, public finance services, equity research and institutional brokerage, fixed income services, and private equity strategies.

