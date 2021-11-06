Piper Sandler Comments on The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:HIG)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report issued on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now forecasts that the insurance provider will earn $5.74 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.26.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.40. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HIG. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.79.

Shares of HIG opened at $71.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $39.30 and a fifty-two week high of $78.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.91.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 76,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 93.1% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 107,341 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,169,000 after purchasing an additional 51,754 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,806 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,459 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 18,650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 22,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,568,420.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,363,290. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert B. Allardice III sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total transaction of $608,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,943 shares in the company, valued at $739,856.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,468 shares of company stock valued at $4,108,864 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 24.22%.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

