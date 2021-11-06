Piper Sandler Boosts Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Price Target to $98.00

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $95.00 to $98.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Henry Schein’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.99 EPS.

HSIC has been the subject of several other research reports. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Henry Schein from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Henry Schein from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $93.25.

Shares of HSIC opened at $80.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.73 and a 200-day moving average of $77.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Henry Schein has a 52 week low of $60.70 and a 52 week high of $83.45.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.16. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 5.12%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Henry Schein will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Henry Schein during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

