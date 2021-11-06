Piper Sandler Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG)

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) – Piper Sandler reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst C. Love now expects that the investment management company will earn $1.26 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.35. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Compass Point lowered shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.75 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

NYSE:TPVG opened at $18.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.81. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a twelve month low of $11.75 and a twelve month high of $18.68. The stock has a market cap of $571.65 million, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.82.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 49.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.72%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the third quarter worth $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the second quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the first quarter worth $149,000. 23.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (the “Company“) is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. It was formed to expand the venture growth stage business segment of its sponsor, TriplePoint Capital LLC (“TriplePoint Capital“).

