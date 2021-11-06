Piper Sandler Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler decreased their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Mondelez International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now anticipates that the company will earn $0.77 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.78. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Mondelez International’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.18 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.39 EPS.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 14.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $62.26 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.89. Mondelez International has a one year low of $52.91 and a one year high of $65.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.69.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 2.4% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 37,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in Mondelez International by 11.7% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 16,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Mondelez International by 24.2% during the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 79,346 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $4,924,212.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,807.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 399,654 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $24,774,551.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,062 shares in the company, valued at $995,683.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 640,316 shares of company stock valued at $39,732,619. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.